Missing Hove woman found safe and well

A missing woman from Hove has been found safe and well.

Mieko Heaton was found shortly after police issued a public appeal for help finding her.

The 62-year-old was reported missing yesterday (Saturday 7 November) after going for a walk.

Sussex Police said: “We’re pleased to say that Mieko Heaton, 62, who was reported missing from Hove, has been found safe and well.

“Thanks to all who shared our appeal.”