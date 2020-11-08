Previous Story
Missing Hove woman found safe and well
Posted On 08 Nov 2020 at 1:46 am
A missing woman from Hove has been found safe and well.
Mieko Heaton was found shortly after police issued a public appeal for help finding her.
The 62-year-old was reported missing yesterday (Saturday 7 November) after going for a walk.
Sussex Police said: “We’re pleased to say that Mieko Heaton, 62, who was reported missing from Hove, has been found safe and well.
“Thanks to all who shared our appeal.”