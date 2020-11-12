brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Two city venues at risk of closure after losing out on covid cash

Posted On 12 Nov 2020 at 10:02 am
The Brunswick


Two local music venues say they are at risk of closure after failing in a bid for government cash to help them survive lockdown.

Thirty venues and arts organisations in Brighton and Hove were given grants in the first round of the Arts Council’s Culture Recovery Fund last month.

But The Brunswick in Hove and The Rossi Bar in Brighton both missed out – and are now included in the Music Venue Trust’s list of 30 venues most at risk of closure across the UK.

The trust launched a Save Our Venues fundraising campaign in April – and is now focusing on these most at risk venues.

Andy Hillion from The Brunswick said: “Over the last 14 years we have built The Brunswick from a failing sports bar to one of the city’s most important grassroots music and arts venues.

“We staged over 500 live events in 2019. With no additional funding we need your help to see us through this difficult time so that we can return to hosting grassroots music shows and continue to provide the great nights out that the people of Hove have previously enjoyed” said the venue’s Andy Hillion.

The Rossi Bar’s owner Ambre France said: “As a small venue we offer a unique and essential stepping stone for brand new bands, artists and promoters to hone their craft and build their audience before moving onto bigger shows at bigger venues. We love what we do and we want to keep on doing it, so please help us save Rossi Bar.”

As well as fundraising, the trust is asking people to write to local MPs, councils, charities and “anyone else they can think of” to demand action.

Mark Davyd, CEO of Music Venue Trust, said: “What the #saveourvenues campaign has achieved during the last 8 months is truly remarkable. Thanks to the efforts of music fans, local communities and the wider music sector we have raised over £3m in donations and have unlocked over £80m in government assistance to help stave off the imminent closure of over 400 grassroots music venues.

“We are now focusing exclusively on those 30 remaining venues which face immediate permanent closure.

“If people want these local venues to still be there when this is over there is a very clear call to action: choose a venue, get donating, get writing, get calling, get organised. Save them all. Reopen Every Venue Safely.”

To donate to the MVT fund for most at risk venues, click here.

Like what we do? Help us do more of it by donating here.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

