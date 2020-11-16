Brighton man wanted after skipping bail

A Brighton man is being hunted after he skipped bail, Sussex Police said this afternoon (Monday 16 November).

Jack Saunders, 26, of Selsfield Drive, Moulsecoomb, is wanted for failing to answer bail in Brighton.

The force said: “Police are searching for a Brighton man who has failed to respond to bail.

“Jack Saunders, 26, is wanted after breaching bail conditions imposed following his arrest in April on suspicion of criminal damage and causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

“He is white, 6ft, of medium build, with short blond hair and blue eyes.

“He may have a thin beard and moustache.

“It is thought that, while he is Brighton-based, he may currently be in the Kilburn or Kensington area of London.

“Anyone who sees him or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting reference 47200068926.

“If you see him, you are advised not to approach him but to call 999 immediately.”