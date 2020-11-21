Brighton & Hove Albion March on – Seagulls bag first ever win at Villa Park

Aston Villa 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 2

Albion bagged their second win of the season with a hard-fought victory at Villa Park.

Danny Welbeck opened his Seagulls account, sprinting clear after an Adam Lallana pass to chip the ball expertly over Emilano Martinez in the Villa goal.

Welbeck had another chance soon after, taking a heavy touch from a pass from the industrious Tariq Lamptey. Martinez was able to collect the ball.

Albion’s perennial tormentor Jack Grealish was doing his best to get Villa back in it but Albion held firm until half time.

However, straight after the break Bertrand Traore, on as an early substitute for Ross Barkley, whipped in a free kick which Ezra Konsa poked home.

Villa looked to capitalise on their ascendancy until Pascal Gross found space and picked out Solly March, who floated a superb effort into the top corner to put Albion back in front.

Although Villa had Albion penned back for long periods, there was still time for Maupay to rob Grealish and lob just over – and from a March corner, Maupay backheeled into Tyrone Mings and Welbeck scuffed a shot wide.

But all the excitement occurred in the last minutes starting with Lamptey’s sending off for an innocuous looking tackle on Grealish which warranted a second yellow card.

Then deep into added on time March was adjudged to have brought down Trezeguet. Referee Michael Oliver pointed to the spot, then was advised to check the monitor and dramatically changed his mind.

A great win for Albion and a first ever at Villa Park against Villa.

The Seagulls take on Liverpool at the Amex next Saturday 28 November.