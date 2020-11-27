Fire crews tackle blaze near Brighton coronavirus test centre

Fire crews from Brighton and Hove were called to tackle a blaze in East Brighton this evening (Friday 27 November).

The fire was at East Brighton Golf Club close to the coronavirus testing centre.

Shrubs and overgrowth were well alight but the test centre was not damaged by the blaze.

Firefighters spent more than an hour at the scene of the fire in Roedean Road, Brighton, according to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire service said: “At 6.56pm, we were called to attend a fire in the open, in Roedean Road, Brighton.

“Crews from Preston Circus, Roedean and Hove are in attendance.

“Firefighters are using three hose reel jets and a cylinder to extinguish the fire.”

The fire service issued an update at 8.14pm.

“It said: “Firefighters have now extinguished the fire.

“Crews are dampening down the scene.”