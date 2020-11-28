Gross penalty helps Albion grab point against Liverpool thanks to VAR

Brighton & Hove Albion 1 Liverpool 1

Albion grabbed a deserved point against Premier League champions Liverpool at the Amex after Pascal Gross scored an injury time penalty

Referee Stuart Atwell pointed to the spot after a pitchside VAR check showed Andy Robertson kick Albion’s Danny Welbeck.

Albion could have gone in front early in the first half as Gross sent Aaron Connolly clean through but the young Irish International curled his shot wide with only Allison to beat.

Minutes later Fabinho brought Connolly down in the area and Atwell had no hesitation in awarding Albion a penalty.

Neal Maupay stepped up but rolled his penalty with Allison diving the wrong way.

Maupay went off almost immediately, with some fancying that his damaged ego was a more likely reason than a damaged hamstring.

Mo Salah did have the ball in the net for Liverpool before half time but VAR ruled it out for offside.

Albion were on top for long periods early in the second half with Maty Ryan having little to do. But the Seagulls couldn’t find the breakthrough.

However, on the hour, clever work from Salah enabled him to find Diogo Jota who blasted Liverpool on front

Adam Lallana made a brief eight-minute cameo for Albion replacing Connolly then being replaced by Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

Jahanbakhsh had a chance to equalise but Fabinho was able to clear.

Towards the end Sadio Mane came on as a substitute and scored with a header but that effort was also ruled out by VAR.

Deep into injury time Robertson clipped Welbeck’s sole and after a lengthy check the penalty was awarded.

Pascal Gross fired Albion level with an emphatic shot straight down the middle.

Albion recorded a first league point against Liverpool since March 1982.

The Seagulls take on Southampton next in the Premier League in front of 2,000 lucky fans at the Amex on Monday 7 December.