Support bubbles? Brighton Marina to open 40 igloos on car park roof

Posted On 29 Nov 2020 at 12:35 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Brighton Marina plans to transform the top deck of its car park into a new winter attraction, with 40 igloos hosting families and support bubbles while maintaining social distancing.

The new venue will offer food and films as well as Father Christmas for families with children – all in a way that stays within the government’s coronavirus rules.

Each igloo will have its own 50in TV screen, sound system, Christmas decorations and festive lights.

Films are expected to include seasonal favourites such as Elf, Home Alone, Love Actually and Disney’s A Christmas Carol.

Fresh food and drink will be delivered directly to the igloos by local on-site supplier Space and Thyme.

And children will be able to see Father Christmas from the comfort and safety of the igloos from Tuesday 15 December to Christmas Eve from 9am to 11.45am daily.

Brighton Marina said bookings were essential.

The venue – The Rooftop @ Brighton Marina – is being created by event management specialists from Peachy Productions.

Opening night is scheduled for Friday 11 December, with a 7pm screening of The Holiday starring Cameron Diaz and Jude Law.

Brighton Marina centre manager Kirsty Pollard said: “Residents of Brighton and Hove need something to look forward to so we are delighted to welcome our new winter attraction, The Rooftop @ Brighton Marina.

“This is a really exciting addition which is set to complement our already established leisure businesses.

“The popular Sunday Boot Market will continue in its new home on Level 7 and 8 of the multi-storey car park.

“In these challenging times, we wanted to focus on safe socially distanced entertainment. The immersive igloos offer just that.

“Each igloo accommodates up to six people, in line with government guidance, which makes it a unique covid-19 compliant experience.

“Over the next six weeks and beyond, the Rooftop will deliver immersive and interactive entertainment, which we hope will really create an enjoyable end to a difficult year.”

Peachy Productions managing director Phillip French said: “We know how hard the last nine months have been and, with the Rooftop, we are creating an outdoor drive-in venue that the Brighton community can enjoy.

“Using locally sourced suppliers and entertainment, we want the Rooftop to be enjoyed by the whole of the Brighton community.

“Offering a flexible safe space, we will be delivering a wide range of live entertainment and movies as well as delicious street food over the next six months.”

Prices for an igloo and film are £17.50 for adults and £10 for children under 14. Meals require a £40 deposit which comes off the bill. The Father Christmas experience costs £10 a child and is free for adults.

For more information or to book, visit www.the-rooftop.co.uk, and for meals, visit www.spaceandthyme.co.uk.

