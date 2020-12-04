Lockdown driver banned for doing 150mph on the A27



A driver who was filmed by police doing 150mph on the A27 between Brighton and Lewes during lockdown has been disqualified from driving.

Sussex Police today released this video of Maeteusz Kryskow, 33, speeding past PC Andre Owen on the eastbound carriageway on 10 May.

PC Owen pursued him, reaching speeds in excess of 150mph until catching up Kryskow just before the Southerham roundabout.

On 25 November, Kryskow was convicted of dangerous driving and disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Kryskow was one of two drivers which overtook PC Owen when he was on routine patrol that evening.

One car slowed as he caught up with them, but the other continued to reach speeds of up to 150mph.

PC Owen indicated for the Audi A6 TDI to pull over, which it did, and the driver was identified as Kryskow, of Windmill Road, Polegate.

Chief Inspector Michael Hodder, of the Surrey and Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appalled by the manner of driving demonstrated by the defendant.

“It’s extremely fortunate he did not seriously injure or kill himself or someone else that day, and his actions can only be described as reckless, dangerous and completely irresponsible.

“There may have been fewer vehicles on the roads during lockdown, but that had absolutely no bearing on our decision to prosecute the driver – speed kills, and it’s an offence we take extremely seriously.

“Travelling at such a high speed significantly reduces your braking distance, and the faster you drive, the less time you have to react if something unexpected happens. It also massively reduces your chances of surviving a crash.

“Our officers are highly skilled and receive regular training to respond to incidents such as this, as part of our ongoing commitment to reducing the number of people killed and seriously injured on our roads.”

Kryskow must now take an extended re-test should he wish to drive again.

He was also given a community order, requiring him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

Speeding is one of the five most common causes of fatal and serious injury collisions in the UK.

In Sussex last year, there were a staggering 1,395 speed-related collisions which resulted in injuries. Of these, 315 were serious injuries and a further 18 were sadly fatal.

Chief Insp Hodder added: “We ask all road users to obey the speed limits and remember that they are a limit; not a target. Slowing down could save a life.”