Premier League Match Day 11 – Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton
It’s a hectic night here at the Amex as 2,000 lucky fans attend a Premier League match in Falmer for the first time since February (see below).
Tariq Lamptey returns to the starting line up after suspension and Pascal Gross keeps his place.
Neal Maupay drops to the bench.
Albion start the night in 16th with the so impressive Southampton in 8th.
