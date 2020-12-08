Brighton house damaged by chimney fire

A house in Moulsecoomb was damaged by a chimney fire yesterday (Monday 7 December).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 9.46am, Preston Circus firefighters attended a residential property in The Highway, Brighton, following reports of a chimney fire.

“Crews used a chimney kit and an aerial ladder platform to extinguish the fire.”

The fire service issued a warning after dealing with two other chimney fires at the weekend.

On Saturday (5 December) crews put out chimney fires in Gun Garden, Rye, and New Place Close, Uckfield, as temperatures outside plummeted during the evening.

The fire service said: “Some people fear that they will be charged for the fire service to attend a chimney fire. This is not true.

“Make sure your chimney is swept regularly. Chimneys should be swept according to the type of fuel used.”

The fire service advised anyone burning wood to have their chimney swept quarterly while for other fuels – smokeless fuels, bitumous coal, oil and gas – once a year should be enough.

The fire service added: “Any work on gas appliances requires a ‘Gas Safe’ registered installer/engineer.

“Keep chimneys and flues clean and well maintained. Be careful when using open fires to keep warm. Make sure you always use a fire guard to protect against flying sparks from hot embers.

“Ensure the fire is extinguished before going to bed or leaving the house. Ensure good-quality fuel is used (and) never interrupt the air supply by blocking air vents or air bricks.”

Yesterday lunchtime, firefighters from Roedean, Preston Circus and Hove attended a fire at Homewood College, in Queensdown Road, Brighton.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel to put out the small fire in the toilets and a positive pressure ventilation to clear the smoke.

The fire service reported a number of other incidents over the weekend. They included crew members from Hove and Preston Circus rescuing someone trapped in a lift at flats in The Drive, Hove, on Saturday morning.

And just after midday, firefighters from Roedean, Preston Circus and Hove rescued two people from separate lifts at flats in Park Street, Brighton.

Shortly after 6.30pm, a crew from Preston Circus rescued someone else form another lift, this time at flats in Western Road, Brighton.

The fire service said: “At 7.39pm, firefighters from Battle, Bexhill, Roedean and Preston Circus attended a rescue from height at Brighton Marina.

“One person was handed over in to the care of Secamb (South East Coast Ambulance Service).”

Other incidents on Sunday (6 December) included going to a house in Varndean Road, Brighton, shortly after 9.30am after a washing machine fire.

And at lunchtime, firefighters from Hove used an airbag to release a fox and a dog who had become trapped in Goldstone Villas, Hove.