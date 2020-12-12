Campaigners plan Brighton seafront protest over coronavirus restrictions

Campaigners are planning a protest against the coronavirus restrictions on Brighton and Hove seafront today (Saturday 12 December).

Save Our Rights has organised the demo which is due to start at the Peace Statue at noon.

Sussex Police said: “Sussex Police is aware of a planned protest march in Brighton and are urging people to adhere to the national guidance and help prevent the spread of the virus.

“The protest is expected to begin at the Peace Statue at midday and police believe the group will move through the city.

“Protests are exempt under the Health Protection (Cornonavirus Restrictions) Regulations 2020 but only if certain criteria is met by the organiser.

“The legislation requires the organiser to have carried out a risk assessment and ensure all reasonable measures to guarantee those attending will limit the risk of the transmission of coronavirus.

“Police officers and PCSOs will continue to be out and about in communities to engage with members of the public, explain the new government regulations and encourage them to follow them.

“Where this is not effective and people chose to flout the rules, enforcement could be taken.”

Chief Superintendent Jane Derrick said: “We still remain in a global pandemic and there are rules and regulations in place to protect our communities and help prevent the spread of the virus.

“People have the right to protest and this is a well-established and key part of our democracy.

“However, coronavirus is a deadly disease and there are restrictions in place to prevent its spread and ensure our local business can remain open for trading.

“We’re expecting Brighton to be busy with festive shoppers and are seeking to manage any disruption to residents, visitors and businesses.

“We know the vast majority of the public are acting appropriately however those who choose to flout or break the rules and put other’s lives at risk will face the risk of enforcement.”