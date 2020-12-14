Major rail delays after train catches fire at London Victoria

South coast commuters are facing lengthy delays this evening after a train reportedly caught fire at London Victoria.

Hove MP Peter Kyle tweeted that the station was being evacuated because of the fire – adding that some trains still appeared to be able to leave.

Other commuters tweeted pictures and videos of the station being cleared by security.

Victoria train station, London being evaluated pic.twitter.com/VAZtAkWUBb — SteveSpCorner (@SteveRightNLeft) December 14, 2020

According to National Rail Enquiries, the station has now reopened.

A status update on its website says: “The emergency services were dealing with an incident on platform 9 at London Victoria station earlier this afternoon. As a result, platforms 9-12 were closed.

“The station was temporarily evacuated, however, we’re pleased to advise that it has since re-opened, and we’re working closely with all colleagues to get trains moving again.”

🚨 A train has caught fire in Victoria Station, the station evacuated and all inbound trains are being rerouted 🚨 If you’re planning on travelling soon via Victoria please check before you leave (I write at 4pm). Wishing @NetworkRailVIC well in their difficult work. — Peter Kyle MP (@peterkyle) December 14, 2020

Disruption is expected until at least 6pm.