Pedestrian badly hurt in crash on A259 in Peacehaven

A pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a car crash on the A259 in Peacehaven.

Sussex Police issued an appeal for witnesses and camera footage yesterday (Monday 14 December).

The force said: “Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Peacehaven.

“It happened on the A259 South Coast Road, near to Bramber Avenue, at 4.54pm on Thursday (10 December) and involved a 74-year-old man and a hatchback car.

“The man was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious injuries.

“Officers investigating the collision are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or who may have any relevant dash cam footage.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 978 of 10/12.”