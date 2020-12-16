Case dropped after Hove burglary suspect dies aged 32

A court case against a suspected burglar from Hove will not go ahead after the defendant died.

Thomas Mark Riley, of Seafield Road, Hove, had been due to appear before Crawley magistrates last week.

But the court was told that Riley, whose 32nd birthday was in September, had died.

His co-defendant Riordan Imbimbo, 22, was bailed to reappear before magistrates today (Wednesday 16 December).

Sussex Police said in September: “Two men are to appear in court on a charge of attempting to burgle a residential property in Southwater.

“Thomas Riley, 32, unemployed, of Seafield Road, Hove, and Riordan Imbimbo, 21, a plasterer, of Upton Gardens, West Tarring, Worthing, have been summonsed to appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on (Wednesday) 9 December to answer a charge that on (Thursday) 6 February they attempted to burgle the property in Roman Lane, Southwater.

“The prosecution, authorised by the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service), follows an investigation by the West Sussex Community Investigations Team.”

In September 2014 Riley, then 26, was jailed for two years at Lewes Crown Court for burgling Verner House, in Victoria Terrace, Hove.

Riley, formerly of Leeward Road, Worthing, left fingerprints at the scene while stealing jewellery and electrical equipment.