Brighton remains in tier 2

Posted On 17 Dec 2020 at 11:54 am
Brighton and Hove is remaining in tier 2 following a government review.

Confirmed cases in the city are rising steeply, but are still at a lower level than other areas in the higher tiers.

Hastings and Rother, which has a higher rate, has been placed into tier 3.

In the seven days to December 13, 338 confirmed cases have so far been recorded, equal to a rate of about 116.5 per 100,000 people.

The city council bases its weekly statements on the number of cases from one Saturday to the following Friday.

In the most recent such seven day period, December 5 to December 11, there were 283 cases, a rate of 97.5 per 100,000 – a 63.5% rise on the previous period.

In the seven days to December 4, there were 173 cases, a rate of 59.5 per 100,000.

In tier 2, indoor mixing between households is banned, but people from the same households can go together to pubs and restaurants.

Groups of up to six from different households can meet outdoors, in private or public gardens – but not igloos or huts.

Alcohol can only be served as part of a substantial meal.

In tier 3, pubs and restaurants can only provide takeaway service. Cross-household meetings in private gardens are banned and the rule of six applies in public outdoor spaces such as parks.

  1. Labour Bill 17 December 2020 at 1.14pm Reply

    we need a full lockdown until mid next year
    we need to keep furlough going until at least mid next
    we need to tax rich people on 50k+ to pay for it
    we need to keep people at home

    time to ACT NOW

    • Rostrum 17 December 2020 at 2.36pm Reply

      …. We need NONE of that.

  2. Christopher Hawtree 17 December 2020 at 1.16pm Reply

    The advent (as it were) of the vaccine is encouraging but the logisitics of all this, within a worldwide perspective, means that there is a long way to go. Those of us within a stroll from and along the Hove seafront are blessed, and send good wishes to the unfortunate Hastings. Let this Christmas be one of deferred gratification. A lesson of this surreal year is that one does not need to scramble to buy things (though I have my eye on Neil Price’s new book about the Vikings…).

  3. bradly23 17 December 2020 at 1.19pm Reply

    “Confirmed cases in the city are rising steeply”? how steep is steeply? what is the rate of increase? steep enough to panic the headline writers…

  4. Labour Bill 17 December 2020 at 2.03pm Reply

    full lockdown now – extend furlough – tax rich on 50k+ to pay for it – job done – for the many

