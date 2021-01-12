brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Coronavirus rate drops slightly but remains at more than 2,000 new cases a week

Posted On 12 Jan 2021 at 9:48 am
The number of weekly new coronavirus cases in Brighton and Hove appears to have fallen slightly over the past week but the figure remains above 2,000.

According to Public Health England there were 2,155 new cases in Brighton and Hove in the seven days to Thursday 7 January.

This equated to a rate of 740.8 cases per 100,000 people.

In the previous seven-day period, to Thursday 31 December, the number of new cases was 1,825.

This equated to a rate of 627.4 cases per 100,000 people.

However, in the seven days to Monday 4 January, 2,296 cases were recorded by Public Health England.

The figure was up from 1,194 in the previous seven days, to Monday 28 December.

The rate was 789.3 cases per 100,000 – up from 410.5 the week before.

The cumulative number of cases reported so far in Brighton and Hove is 10,135.

NHS figures published yesterday (Monday 11 January) said that 16 people in local hospitals had died in the week up to and including Sunday 10 January within 28 days of a positive covid test.

Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals (BSUH), which runs the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, and the Princess Royal Hospital, in Haywards Heath, also recorded 16 deaths in the previous week.

Since the start of the pandemic 267 patients with the coronavirus have died after being admitted to a BSUH hospital.

One of the neighbouring trusts, East Sussex Healthcare, serves Eastbourne and Hastings where for many weeks the coronavirus rates were higher.

The trust recorded 66 deaths in the week to Sunday, up from 58 in the previous seven days, and taking the total to 330.

In another neighbouring trust, Surrey and Sussex Healthcare (SASH), the number of deaths has remained steady at 15 for the week, down from 16, with a total of 369 since the pandemic began.

The trust serves Crawley where the number of new cases has soared in recent weeks. The latest figures suggest 1,274 new cases in the week to last Thursday – a rate of 1,133.4 per 100,000 – up from 990 new cases in the previous week – a rate of 880.7.

Western Sussex Hospitals, which serves Worthing and Chichester and has the same senior leadership team as BSUH, recorded 39 covid-linked deaths in the week to last Thursday.

The figure was up from 17 in the previous seven-day period and the cumulative total was reported to be 217.

