Woman charged with shouting and spitting at hospital staff



A woman has been charged with assaulting two police officers and a paramedic in Brighton.

Police at the Royal Sussex County Hospital about 8.30pm on Tuesday (12 January) heard a disturbance and found a woman behaving aggressively towards staff.

Officers intervened and one PC was pushed and another PC spat at by the suspect who said she had Covid-19 and continued to shout abusive language.

Christina Whelan, 34, of Danehill Road in Brighton, was arrested and charged with three counts of assaulting an emergency worker, assault by beating, obstructing a constable in their execution of duty and using threatening / abusive words or behaviour likely to cause alarm or distress.

She is due to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (14 January).