Search scaled down for missing Hove man after police view security footage

Fears are growing that a missing man from Hove has been swept out to sea with his dog.

Sussex Police said released a statement after viewing security camera footage.

The force said: “The search for missing Hove man Gareth Jones has been scaled down following an update on the investigation this afternoon (Sunday 17 January).

“Gareth, 69, was reported missing with his brown cockapoo dog on Saturday (January 16) having not been seen since 1pm.

“Officers investigating the matter have viewed CCTV from the area where he was last seen, and believe it shows Gareth and his dog sadly getting swept out to sea.

“Despite extensive searches involving Sussex Police, HM Coastguard, lifeboat crews and search and rescue volunteers, Gareth nor his dog have been found.

“Coastguard and lifeboat crews have now been stood down from the search, but police officers and volunteers are continuing to search the coastline.

“Sussex Police would like to thank all of those involved with the search, including members of partner agencies and the many volunteers who have offered support.”