Hove man charged with rape

A man from Hove has been charged with rape, Sussex Police said today (Monday 18 January).

Daniel Curtis, 38, is also accused of sexual assault and has been brought before the bench at Brighton Magistrates’ Court.

Curtis, of Goldstone Way, Hove, is due to face a crown court judge on Monday 15 February.

Sussex Police said: “Following a Sussex Police investigation, a man has been charged with a series of sexual offences against a woman in Hove after images were found on an electronic device.

“The offences are suspected to have taken place over a two-year period from around June 2019.

“The victim, aged 18, is receiving support from specially trained officers.

“Daniel Curtis, 38, of Goldstone Way, Hove, has been charged with three counts of rape, seven counts of sexual assault by touching and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without their consent.

“He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (16 January) and has been remanded to appear at Lewes Crown Court on (Monday) 15 February.”