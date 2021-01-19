Body of missing Hove man found

The body of a missing man from Hove has been found in the sea between Newhaven and Seaford, Sussex Police said this afternoon (Tuesday 19 January).

Gareth Jones, 69, is understood to have been swept out to sea while trying to save his cockapoo Connie on Saturday (16 January).

The force said: “Sussex Police have recovered a body from near the water’s edge at Tide Mills.

“A member of the public alerted police at 8.56am to the body of a man on the beach near Seaford.

“Sadly, police believe the body to be that of missing 69-year-old Gareth Jones from Hove.

“His family have been made aware.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and the coroner’s office has been informed.

“Gareth’s dog was also sadly found deceased on the beach in Brighton on Monday (18 January).”