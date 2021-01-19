New coronavirus case numbers fall again in Brighton and Hove on worst day for deaths

The number of new coronavirus cases in Brighton and Hove has fallen again although the highest number of deaths has been reported today (Tuesday 19 January) since the start of the pandemic.

The number of confirmed cases in Brighton and Hove over the seven days to Friday 15 January was 1,431.

This equated to a rate of 491.9 per 100,000 people.

The number of new cases in the previous seven days – to Friday 8 January – totalled 2,257 or a rate of 775.9 per 100,000 people.

Eleven people died having tested positive for the virus in the previous 28 days, according to the latest figures for Brighton and Hove, taking the toll to 215.

The death toll nationally was 1,610 taking the total to 91,470.

In the week to Friday 8 January, 62 people died in Brighton and Hove from all causes, with covid-19 mentioned on the death certificate of 20 of them.

The previous week 44 people died from all causes, with covid-19 mentioned on the death certificate of eight.

The Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, is currently treating 189 patients who have the coronavirus. Of those, 36 are in high-dependency or intensive care beds.