Missing teenagers found safe
Two missing teenagers were found safe shortly after Sussex Police issued a public appeal for help finding them.
Officers had been concerned for the welfare of Wesley Smith, 15, from Brighton, and 14-year-old Ebony Milton, from Seaford.
Those concerns were heightened by the freezing temperatures as snow fell across the area.
The pair went missing on Saturday morning (6 February).
This morning (Monday 8 February) Brighton and Hove police tweeted: “Good news – missing teenagers Wesley Smith and Ebony Milton from Brighton and Seaford were found safe on Sunday night (7 February). Thanks for all your RTs (retweets) and concern.”
Good news – missing teenagers Wesley Smith and Ebony Milton from #Brighton and #Seaford were found safe on Sunday night (7 February). Thanks for all your RTs and concern. pic.twitter.com/Q2GmrRADcA
— Brighton&Hove Police (@BtonHovePolice) February 8, 2021
