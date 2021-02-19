Suspect held after woman reports being raped in Portslade

A man has been arrested and bailed after a woman reported being raped in Mile Oak earlier this week.

Sussex Police said: “Police investigating a report of a woman being raped in Portslade are appealing for witnesses to come forwards.

“Officers wish to speak to anyone who witnessed a black Vauxhall saloon car parked in Mile Oak Road, near Mile Oak Farm, at 10pm on Tuesday (16 February), when the offence is alleged to have taken place.

“A 33-year-old man, from Eastbourne, has been arrested on suspicion of rape.

“He has been bailed subject to strict conditions while inquiries are ongoing.

“Officers are appealing for anyone with information, or who witnessed what happened, to come forward.”

Detective Sergeant Jemma Paterson said: “We thank the victim for her bravery in speaking to us about this incident.

“She is being supported by specially trained officers in the Safeguarding Investigations Unit.

“Our investigation is progressing at pace and we are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed what happened or may have relevant CCTV or dashcam footage.

“Specifically, we are keen to hear from anyone who saw a parked car in Mile Oak Road near Mile Oak Farm at around 10pm on Tuesday.

“This is being treated as an isolated incident and at this time there is not thought to be any threat to the wider community.

“Anyone with information is urged to report it to us online or by calling 101, quoting 702 of 17/02.”