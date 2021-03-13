Brighton & Hove Albion prepare for first ever live terrestrial TV League game

The Seagulls take on Southampton at St Mary’s tomorrow in their first ever league match screened live on the BBC.

Albion first ever live terrestrial match was the FA Cup Final in 1983 screened on both BBC and ITV simultaneously. Followed by a match against Liverpool at the Goldstone a year later on ITV only. Not appearing live on ITV again until 2013 at home to Newcastle in the FA Cup.

The club’s last live BBC appearance was the 2019 FA Cup Semi-final at Wembley against Manchester City.

The Seagulls will at least still be above the relegation zone after Fulham lost at home to Manchester City on Saturday evening.