Missing Hove pensioner found safe and well

Sussex Police said that a missing pensioner from Hove had been found safe and well this afternoon (Saturday 13 March).

The force issued a public appeal for help this morning to find Samir Hirani, 68.

Officers had been growing concerned for his welfare.

But this afternoon, police in Brighton and Hove tweeted: “We are so pleased to report Samir Hirani has been found safe and well in Hove this afternoon.

“Thank you to everyone who cared and shared our appeal.”