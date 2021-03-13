Missing Hove pensioner found safe and well
Sussex Police said that a missing pensioner from Hove had been found safe and well this afternoon (Saturday 13 March).
The force issued a public appeal for help this morning to find Samir Hirani, 68.
Officers had been growing concerned for his welfare.
But this afternoon, police in Brighton and Hove tweeted: “We are so pleased to report Samir Hirani has been found safe and well in Hove this afternoon.
“Thank you to everyone who cared and shared our appeal.”
