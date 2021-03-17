Former Brighton University students, Dream Wife, announce 2022 tour

Former Brighton University students and now London-based trio Dream Wife consisting of vocalist Rakel Mjöll, guitarist Alice Go, bassist Bella Podpadec, have today announced their re-scheduled UK tour dates, which includes a show in Brighton at CHALK.

Originally scheduled for April 2021, the dates will now take place in 2022. All tickets for the original shows will be valid for the rescheduled dates and any remaining tickets are available HERE. Support for all shows comes from Lucia & The Best Boys.

The tour follows the release of the band’s explosive second album ‘So When You Gonna…’, which earned both a monumental #18 UK Album Chart debut and a #1 placing in the Official Record Store Chart of Independent Retailers. The record, which was the only album in the top 20 to be produced by an all woman / non-male engineering team, as well as the only non-major label release, was subsequently named one of Rough Trade’s Top 10 Albums of 2020. The Marta Salogni (Bjork, M.I.A., Bon Iver) produced and mixed record dealt with topics such as miscarriage and gender equality.

Dream Wife performed live in Brighton at the Concorde 2 in 2018 and the Brighton & Hove News Music Team were there – Read our report HERE.

The band have certainly been causing a buzz since their inception, with many rave reviews including:

“New wave structure meets punk blatancy and 21st-century gender fluency” – New York Times

“Punk rock trio Dream Wife make music that flips a middle finger to convention.” – The FADER

“The art-school project that’s evolved into one of indie-rock’s most politically dynamic emerging acts” – Entertainment Weekly

“The girl gang proving there’s force in femininity. Dream Wife create pop anthems for the Instagram generation” – Dazed

“The follow-up to their self-titled 2018 debut continues to blend 2000s guitar bands with yelping riot grrrl whilst sounding surprisingly new” – The Observer

2022 tour dates:

17/03 – Oxford, The Bullingdon

18/03 – Norwich, Waterfront

19/03 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

21/03 – Leeds, The Wardrobe

22/03 – Glasgow, St Luke’s

24/03 – Birmingham, O2 Institute 2

25/03 – Manchester, Gorilla

26/03 – Bristol, Ritual Union

29/03 – Portsmouth, The Wedgewood Rooms

30/03 – London, Electric Ballroom

01/04 – Brighton, Chalk

02/04 – Cambridge, The Portland Arms

Grab your tour tickets HERE.

‘So When You Gonna…’ is out now via Lucky Number – buy / stream HERE.

Website / Facebook / Instagram / Twitter