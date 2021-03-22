Brighton to celebrate ‘Sound Affects’ & ‘Too Much Pressure’ albums 40th anniversaries

The Jam are one of the most iconic bands in British history. Continuing to keep the legacy of this illustrious band alive is legendary former member Bruce Foxton as From The Jam.

Since forming in 2007, From The Jam have been an unstoppable force, spreading their infectious, high-octave performances at over 1,000 headline shows in the UK alone as well as across the globe. The Brighton & Hove News Music Team were present at From The Jam’s Brighton Concorde 2 concert on 13th December 2019 – Read our review HERE.

On Monday 13th December 2021 at the Brighton Dome Concert Hall, From The Jam will be celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the Jam’s 5th critically acclaimed album, ‘Sound Affects’, by performing it in full plus more classics by The Jam.

‘Sound Affects’ reached #2 in the UK charts and featured two of the band’s most-loved singles ‘Start!’ and ‘That’s Entertainment’.

From The Jam is comprised of legendary former ‘The Jam’ bassist Bruce Foxton, vocalist and guitarist Russell Hastings, drummer Mike Randon, and Andy Fairclough on Hammond and piano.

Russell Hastings has been the only frontman to work with both Rick Buckler and Bruce Foxton since The Jam disbanded and has been earning the respect of fans across the world with his passion, knowledge of the band’s work and his stellar performances. He has also worked alongside renowned artists such as Paul Weller, Wilko Johnson and Steve Cropper.

“Blown away by this band- you must see them if you can!” – Jeremy Vine, BBC Radio 2

“Raw and Impassioned,” – Daily Echo

The Selecter are also performing the same night (Monday 13th December 2021) as From The Jam at the Brighton Dome Concert Hall. They are led by their iconic frontwoman Pauline Black and co-fronted by original member Arthur ‘Gaps’ Hendrickson.

Pauline Black is one of very few women in the 2-Tone scene – she is often referred to as “The Queen of Ska”. The Brighton & Hove News Music Team ventured across Sussex to see The Selecter perform in the iconic De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill on 21st November 2019 – Read our report HERE.

The 40th anniversary of the seminal ‘Too Much Pressure’ LP is being marked with a performance of the album in full + more classics such as ‘On My Radio’, ‘The Whisper’, ‘Celebrate the Bullet’, and ‘Frontline’.

Purchase your tour tickets for the Monday 13th December 2021 Brighton Dome gig HERE or from your usual ticket merchant.

More info on From The Jam can be located HERE and find out more about The Selecter HERE.

