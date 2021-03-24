Thomas Truax ‘New Music Machines’ tour to hit Brighton

Merging a fevered imagination and solid songwriting with a mad scientist’s brain for weird gadgets, true one-off American singer Thomas Truax has confirmed that his ‘New Music Machines’ tour will be rolling into Brighton at The Prince Albert on Saturday 8th May 2021. Purchase your tickets HERE.

Described by UNCUT magazine as “shaping up nicely as one of the great rock eccentrics” while Splendid magazine called him “one of the five or ten best singer/songwriters in the world that you’ve never heard of…an exceptional talent.”, he is also known for his unique self-made instruments including a motorized drum machine made of bike wheels, spoons and other found items called ‘Mother Superior’ and a souped up Gramophone called ‘The Hornicator’.

After riding the album/tour/album/tour cycle perpetually over nearly two decades with these ‘band mates’, Thomas decided it was due time to dedicate himself to expanding the menagerie with some new musical contraptions.

Bolstered by his Bandcamp supporters and some Arts Council England funding, he devoted much of last year to dreaming up and building these special new musical inventions which, alongside his familiar friends, will be previewed on this tour.

Notable Truax supporters and collaborators include Jarvis Cocker, Duke Special, Gemma Ray, Richard Hawley, Amanda Palmer, Brian Viglione (Dresden Dolls/Violent Femmes) Bob Log III, Budgie (of Siouxsie and the Banshees/Creatures/Slits) and the late author Terry Pratchett.

Other media quotes:

“Endlessly inventive and creative… A show not to be missed!” – Oxford Times

“His gigs are extraordinary, fizzing with showmanship.” – Q

“When he performs, it is a spectacle – the originality and seeming impossibility of what he does is much of the appeal.” -The Guardian

Find out more by visiting www.thomastruax.com

