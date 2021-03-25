Two cars crash while swerving to avoid wood falling from lorry on A27 Brighton bypass

Two cars crashed while swerving to avoid wood falling from a lorry on the A27 Brighton bypass this morning (Thursday 25 March).

Sussex Police said: “The driver of one of the cars sustained slight injuries.

“Two child passengers were very shaken up.

“It could have been so much worse.

“This is why we keep tweeting about insecure loads on vehicles.

“The driver of the truck in question has been traced and spoken to – but we would still welcome witness accounts or dashcam footage.

“The incident occurred on the westbound carriageway between Hollingbury and Patcham just after 9am today.”

Witnesses or drivers with dashcam footage are asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk, quoting serial 333 of 25/03.