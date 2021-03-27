Police hunt Brighton burglar who was jailed over ‘Paddy Pantsdown’ affair

Police are hunting a serial burglar who was jailed almost 30 years ago for his part in exposing politician Paddy Ashdown’s affair with his secretary.

Simon Berkowitz, 74, is wanted now for recall to prison for breaching the terms of his latest release licence.

Berkowitzwas jailed for two and a half years in 1992 for handling stolen goods after trying to sell private papers detailing the former Liberal Democrat leader’s affair with his secretary.

Berkowitz was accused of having stolen the papers in a break in at the politician’s solicitors but cleared of the charge.

The affair was reported under the memorable front-page tabloid headline “Paddy Pantsdown”.

Berkowitz, who has lived at a number of addresses in Brighton and Hove, including Marine Parade and Fourth Avenue, has hundreds of convictions going back to 1961.

Sussex Police said: “A 74-year-old man who is wanted on recall to prison is being sought by police.

“Simon Berkowitz has failed to adhere to licence conditions having last been seen at an address in Brighton in early February.

“He has connections to the Brighton, Worthing and Lancing areas and it is thought that he may be travelling between Sussex and Hampshire.

“He is white, 6ft 1in and of proportionate build.

“He had been released on licence after being jailed for 12 weeks in December for breaching a restraining order.

“Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting reference 47210018891. If you see him, please dial 999 immediately.”