Missing 30-year-old Brighton man found safe
A missing 30-year-old man from Brighton has been found safe shortly after Sussex Police asked for help locating him.
The force issued a public appeal for help to find Roberto Giuliano who went missing on Saturday (27 March).
Sussex Police said: “Roberto Giuliano, 30, who was reported missing from Brighton, has been located safely.
“Thanks for sharing our appeal.”
