Police appeal for help finding missing man from Hove

Sussex Police issued an appeal this evening for help finding a missing man from Hove.

David Morgan, 39, has not been seen since before the weekend.

The force said: “Sussex Police is concerned for the welfare of David Morgan from Hove.

“David, 39, was last seen at his home on Friday (26 March) around 2pm.

“He is described as 6ft, of slim build, with ginger hair, a tattoo on his arm and he usually wears a t-shirt, jeans, trainers and a dark grey Nike baseball cap.

“David has access to a car and has links to Portslade.

“If you see David please dial 999.”