Reclaim these streets protest halts lessons at Hove school



Scores of girls refused to take part in lessons today as part of a Reclaim these Streets inspired protest at Cardinal Newman school.

Pupils walked around the school then assembled on the playing field, where they shared stories of harassment they had encountered.

The school sent a message to parents asking them to text their daughters and ask them to return to class.

But teachers also sat with the girls to listen to what they had to say.

One girl said: “I understand there’s a lot of anger surrounding these issues at the moment and people that feel they’re not being listened to.

“But really I know there are a lot of students that are listening and we are having conversations with the headteacher about what can be done.

“It just seems at the moment people aren’t aware of this and they have a lot of anger and they’re letting it all out at once.

“It’s a very civilised, peaceful protest with people saying what they think should happen and telling stories of their own experiences.

“Everyone’s sitting down and listening to other people.

“I think the teachers are being supportive because they are here listening they’re trying to make solutions and they understand.

“I think Miss Jarman is definitely the right person to lead us because she really understands our problems and really cares about everyone and wants to make the school a better place and she will do her best to make sure that happens.”

A spokeswoman for the school said the protest had been inspired by murder of Sarah Everard, the young woman who was murdered after disappearing while she walked home at night.

She said: “They walked around the school a couple of times and a small group are staying, telling stories about harassment they’ve received, mainly from outside the school.

“A lot has been happening since the Sarah Everard case. We have been talking a lot about it in school. The older girls wanted to do a vigil so we set the chapel up for that.

“That was a really cathartic experience for them and it was a real listening experience for the staff.

“We are like any other school, there are going to be issues. It’s important for us to know what those problems are and that we deal with them together.”

The school is now putting together wellbeing and equality surveys, set up a wall of messages for students to express how they feel.