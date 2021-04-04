Half time with Hodges – Manchester United 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Do not adjust your screen!

A Danny Welbeck header has given the Albion a 1-0 half time lead at Old Trafford against Manchester United.

Neal Maupay supplied the cross and Welbeck saw his initial header saved by Dean Henderson before nodding in the follow up.

Lewis Dunk saw his header from a Pascal Gross corner tipped on to the bar by Henderson.

Then the new United keeper dropped the ball as he struggled to deal with another Gross in-swinging corner but United cleared their lines.

Robert Sanchez in the Albion goal has had very little to do.

Jakub Moder, who scored for Poland against England in midweek, went close for the Seagulls at the end of the half.

Before this, Gross was booked for pulling Fred’s shirt as he held on to United’s Brazilian international for half the length of the pitch.

There have been times when the picture at half-time has looked worse.

Now let’s hope that Brighton can build on their advantage or, at the very least, keep hold of their lead.