Brighton man jailed for child sex offences

A Brighton man has been jailed for almost four years for sexually abusing three girls.

Anthony Calway, 49, was jailed for abusing the girls – who were 12 to 18 years old at the time – in Brighton about four years ago.

He denied the charges but a jury convicted him at the end of a five-day trial at Lewes Crown Court.

Calway, of Bayham Road, Hailsham, and formerly of Phoenix Close, Hailsham, was jailed by Judge Janet Waddicor, who presided over his trial.

Sussex Police said: “A man who sexually assaulted three girls in Brighton has now been convicted and has started a prison sentence, following an inquiry by safeguarding detectives.

“Anthony Calway, 49, unemployed, now of Bayham Road, Hailsham, was given a sentence totalling three years and 10 months at Lewes Crown Court on Friday 26 March, after being convicted of sexually assaulting three girls aged between 18 and 12.

“He will be a registered sex offender for life and was also given a ‘sexual harm prevention order’, to last until further court order, severely restricting his access to children.”

Detective Constable Elaine Welsh, of the Brighton Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said: “Calway, who lived in Brighton at the time the offences were committed there four years ago, knew his victims.

“(He) was able to have unsupervised access to them which the court found that he used for his own sexual gratification.

“They bravely supported our investigation and gave evidence against Calway in court which helped bring him to justice.

“We will always investigate such reports and ensure that those who make them receive specialist support.”