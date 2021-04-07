Man punched in Hove seafront attack

A man was reported to have been punched in an attack on the seafront in Hove.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Wednesday 7 April): “Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was verbally assaulted in Hove.

“The incident occurred in Holland Road, at the junction with Hove Lawns, at around 11am on Tuesday 30 March.

“The victim was also allegedly punched.

“Police are urging anyone who saw what happened to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 410 of 30/03.”