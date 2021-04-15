Another drop in coronavirus in Brighton and Hove takes cases to seven-month low

The number of coronavirus cases in Brighton and Hove is fallen again and is now at the lowest level for seven months.

In the seven days up to last Friday (9 April), there were 37 confirmed new covid-19 cases in Brighton and Hove.

This was a 14 per cent decrease on the previous week and equivalent to a weekly rate of 13 cases per 100,000 residents.

And it is lower than the rate for England, which was 28 per 100,000, and the south east at 18 per 100,000.

Rates are consistently low across all age groups, Brighton and Hove City Council said.

Director of public health Alistair Hill welcomed the boost to public morale that resulted from the easing of lockdown measures on Monday (12 April).

But he added a reminder that mixing in public places would also bring the risk of the virus spreading again.

He said: “Transmission will rise if we lower our guard. Now more than ever, it is essential to follow the safety guidelines to stop covid.

“When you go outside, please always remember: hands, face, space and fresh air.

“The progress of the ‘roadmap’ depends on the virus remaining contained while the NHS vaccination programme rolls out.

“Up to one in three people with covid-19 don’t have symptoms. For that reason, we are encouraging all residents to make regular symptom-free testing part of your weekly routine.

“The tests are free, you do not need to pay for them and they can be done at home in your own time.

“You can collect them from pharmacies and centres all around the city or you can get them delivered directly to your home address.

“As we take our first steps on the road out of lockdown, the signs are positive. Let’s keep it that way by staying safe and supporting each other.”