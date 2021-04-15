Brighton man among five people arrested after stabbing in Eastbourne

A man from Brighton is among five people who have been arrested by police after a boy was stabbed in the stomach in Eastbourne.

The 27-year-old was held on suspicion of affray and assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

Sussex Police said that he had been released on police bail until Sunday 25 April over the incident at the Beacon shopping centre, formerly known as the Arndale Centre.

The force said this afternoon (Thursday 15 April): “Police have made five arrests in connection with an Eastbourne stabbing.

“Officers attended the Beacon just after 8.30pm on Saturday (10 April) after a 17-year-old boy suffered significant stab wounds to the stomach.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains in a stable condition.

“Following extensive police inquiries officers initially arrested a 23-year-old man from Kent, a 25-year-old man from Eastbourne and a 27-year-old man from Brighton all on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and affray.

“The three were released on police bail until Sunday 25 April.

“On Wednesday evening (14 April) officers then arrested a 19-year-old man from Chelsea and Kensington on suspicion of attempted murder and a 20-year-old man from Hackney on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

“The pair remain in custody at this time.”

Detective Inspector Sophie McGarel added: “Following extensive inquiries, we have been able to arrest five people in connection with the matter and have recovered a knife which may have been the weapon used in the attack.

“The victim is recovering in hospital but the injuries he has faced could be life-changing for him.

“If you believe you might have information to assist our ongoing investigation, please make contact with us immediately.

“Information can be reported to Sussex Police either online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Parkham.”