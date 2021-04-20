Stalemate at Stamford Bridge as Albion secure first ever point at Chelsea

Chelsea 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 0

In a match played almost in the background to the apparent collapse of the proposed European Super League, Albion secured their first ever point at Stamford Bridge.

There was little goalmouth action but the game came to life in the final quarter. Albion substitute Adam Lallana found himself with a clear chance, but shot wide after fellow substitute Neal Maupay had dispossessed Kurt Zouma.

Maupay was at it again a few minutes later, as he easily dispossessed Antonio Rudiger and played in Danny Welbeck. However, Albion’s former England striker hit the post from just outside the penalty area with Kepa beaten. Welbeck picked up the rebound but this was deflected away by Zouma.

Lallana had another clear-cut chance also well saved by Kepa.

For Chelsea, substitute Oliver Giroud had a couple of good chances that he put wide or which were easily dealt with by Albion keeper Robert Sanchez.

Albion looked composed and comfortable right until the end, until Dan Burn gave the ball away in possession, forcing Ben White to chop down Callum Hudson-Odoi and receive a second yellow card. He will now miss the match at Sheffield United this Saturday (24 April).

The Seagulls move back to 16th in the Premier League and are now seven points clear of Fulham and 10 points clear of West Bromwich Albion.