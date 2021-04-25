Missing Brighton teenager found safe and well

A missing teenager from Brighton has been found safe and well.

Sussex Police said that Adam Pirot, 17, returned home on Friday (23 April), having gone missing on Wednesday 14 April.

The force issued a public appeal for help finding Adam earlier this week.

This morning (Sunday 25 April) Sussex Police said: “Adam Pirot, who had been reported missing from Brighton, has been found safe and well.

“The 17-year-old boy returned to his home in the city on Friday night.”