Did you see Hove crash?



Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision between a car and motorcycle in Hove.

Officers were called to A259 Kingsway at the junction with Holland Road at 11.05pm on Thursday 15 April to reports of a collision involving a light motorcycle and a blue Suzuki Wagon.

The motorcycle rider was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for treatment.

Officers investigating the collision would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or who may have captured any relevant dash cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1580 of 15/04.