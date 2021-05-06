Brighton man hunted over attack on a woman

Police are searching for a Brighton man who is wanted for questioning after a woman was attacked.

Sussex Police said today (Thursday 6 May): “Police in Brighton are searching for Luke Clayton, 20, who they want to interview about an assault on a woman known to him.

“Clayton is described as white, about 5ft 6in, slim, with brown eyes and facial hair.

“He has links to Brighton, Eastbourne and London.”

PC Chris Murphy said: “Clayton may still be in the city.

“Anyone who sees Clayton or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact us by calling 101, or 999 if he is present, quoting serial 1336 of 11/04.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

Crimestoppers said that the alleged offences took place in Findon Road, Brighton, adding: “Luke Clayton is wanted for assault occasioning ABH (actual bodily harm), coercive and controlling behaviour and revenge pornography against ex-partner.”