Premier League Match Day 35 – Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion

Albion play Wolves at Molineux in a midday kick-off today (Sunday 9 May).

The stadium is where the Seagulls last played in front of a crowd of more than 3,000 spectators.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh makes a rare start for the Seagulls.

And South African international Percy Tau takes his place on the bench.

Every player on Albion’s substitutes’ bench aside from goalkeeper Jason Steele has played internationally for their respective countries.