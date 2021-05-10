Porridge Radio announce special May 2021 Brighton concert

Brighton’s Porridge Radio, who dropped their latest track ‘Wet Road’ a few weeks back, have announced that, for one night only, they will be trying out new material on the eve of a recording session with a limited capacity seated show at The Hope & Ruin on 25th May!

Tickets will certainly sell out in super quick time! They will be available from Tuesday 11th May at 10am from HERE and HERE.

This is not the band’s first appearance at The Hope & Ruin, which is located at 11-12 Queens Road, Brighton, BN1 3WA, as the Brighton & Hove News Music Team witnessed their set back in November 2018, along with Penelope Isles and DITZ. All three bands have since then been on an upward trajectory since then, so it’s worth reading a little piece of history HERE.

Last month, Porridge Radio released their 19 track ‘expanded edition’ of their debut studio ‘Mercury Prize Nominated’ album ‘Every Bad’ – check it out HERE.

The album was originally released as an eleven tune set back in March 2020, having followed a trio of singles released by the band in 2019. This saw the band propelled from a word-of-mouth gem of Brighton’s DIY scene to one of the country’s most exciting upcoming bands.

Porridge Radio was started by Dana Margolin, who previous to starting the band was attending open mics and songwriting in her bedroom. She formed Porridge Radio as a way to express herself by using inspiration from the sea and her seaside home of Brighton. The band was formed with Maddie Ryall on bass, Georgie Stott on keyboard, and Sam Yardley on drums.

While Porridge Radio have self-released numerous demos and a garden-shed-recorded album (2016’s ‘Rice, Pasta and Other Fillers’) on Memorials of Distinction, ’Every Bad’ is a culmination of what has been in their head for some time; the record they have been waiting for the means to record.

Visit their Bandcamp page HERE and visit their website porridgeradio.com