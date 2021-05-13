editor@brightonandhovenews.org
Django Django to close UK tour with Brighton date

Posted On 13 May 2021 at 3:39 pm
Django Django are heading to play CHALK in Brighton

Following on from the release of their critically acclaimed new albumGlowing In The Dark on 12th February 2021, (which I note Resident music currently have available on limited glow in the dark vinyl with a 40cm x 60cm poster), Django Django continue to cast their art pop spell, this time with an irresistible double whammy – a hilarious and subversive video for new single Kick The Devil Out’, as well as a radical rework of the track by steel pan legend Fimber Bravo.

‘Kick The Devil Out’ is available HERE.

Shot taken from the new single Kick The Devil Out

The album has been well received and highly praised:
“9/10 – excellent…their most distinctive and mature so far” – Loud and Quiet
“4 stars – deft and captivating” – Album of the Week, Metro
“4 stars – Glowing in the Dark is very much for these times” – Mojo
“8/10 – an irresistible lovestruck confection” – Uncut

First – the video. Directed by Jack Barraclough, and reminiscent of gloriously anarchic classics such as ‘Sabotage’ by Beastie Boys and the ‘Bobby Vs Satan’ sketch from 80’s Canadian sketch show Kids in the Hall, it brings the song’s lyrical content to vivid life, with the band’s own Vincent Neff playing a literal devil on a beleaguered family’s shoulder, and causing all kinds of mayhem doing so.

In Jack Barraclough’s words:

“As soon as I read the Django’s brief for this I was like, YES! Apart from having to get 50+ shots done in one day this is the kinda thing I love directing and planning out. It was fun to take on the screwball comedy genre and cram lots of details into the video so it rewards repeat viewings, and you can enjoy spotting the continuity errors. Even though it’s a ‘silly’ concept, it is a hard thing to get right and make work – there’s a well established visual language to the genre that we were drawing upon and everyone – the cast and all the crew, did an amazing job pulling this together”.

Equally as exciting, Fimber Bravo, the man Loud and Quiet calls a “steel pan wizard” then seizes control of the track, weaving his magic over it to become a gorgeous, joyous new beast entirely, recasting the deliciously shaggy funk of the original into something soaring and triumphant with the help of Susumu Mukai aka Zongamin on synth keyboards, and renowned Senegalese Kadialy Kouyate on Kora.

Django Django’s latest album Glowing In The Dark

And finally! Django Django will also be heading out on tour this autumn, bringing ‘Glowing In The Dark’ to audiences for the very first time on a comprehensive string of dates around the UK and Europe. UK dates below.

Date: Location:

Sat 09 Oct 2021 Belfast – Limelight
Sun 10 Oct 2021 Dublin – The Academy
Mon 11 Oct 2021 Leeds – University
Tue 12 Oct 2021 Sheffield – The Leadmill
Thu 14 Oct 2021 Manchester – Manchester Cathedral
Fri 15 Oct 2021 Edinburgh – The Liquid Room
Sat 16 Oct 2021 Glasgow – Queen Margaret Union
Mon 18 Oct 2021 Liverpool – Invisible Wind Factory
Tue 19 Oct 2021 Cardiff – The Tramshed
Wed 20 Oct 2021 Bristol – SWX
Fri 22 Oct 2021 London – Exhibition London
Sat 23 Oct 2021 Brighton – CHALK

Tickets for the Brighton CHALK concert are available HERE and HERE.

More on Django Django HERE.

UK tour support will come from Pictish Trail, who is a svelte, intelligent, adorable balladeer, trapped inside the body of an oversized, oft-bearded folk ogre. He runs Lost Map Records, up on the isle of Eigg. Find out more about Pictish Trail HERE.

Tour flyer

