Toyah to play live in Neo-Classical style former church in East Sussex

Posted On 19 May 2021 at 6:07 pm
Toyah Willcox

Toyah will be hitting the road again next spring, when she will be performing an up close and personal show in East Sussex on Saturday 12th March 2022. The concert will take place within a grade II* listed former Church, which was constructed in the Neo-Classical style. The venue is known as St Marys In The Castle and is located in Hastings.

This will be a truly unique experience to watch and listen to an electric acoustic Toyah show, that will have a lively cinematic sound. The venue will be filled with Toyah’s vocals and storytelling along with keyboards and stand up bass.

Toyah live at CHALK, Brighton 02.11.19 (pic Ian Bourn Photography) (click on pic to enlarge!)

It will include her much loved hit singles and classic songs, alongside recalling stories from her colourful, forty year career. Toyah will perform stunning arrangements of hits, It’s A Mystery’, ‘Thunder In The Mountains’, ‘Good Morning Universe’, ‘I Want To Be Free, alongside modern days classicsSensational and Dance In The Hurricane.

Toyah last performed live in Brighton on 2nd November 2019. The Brighton & Hove News Music Team were present – Read our review HERE.

Purchase your St Mary in the Castle concert tickets for Toyah HERE.

Further information on Toyah, visit toyahwillcox.com.

Gig flyer

About the concert venue:
St Mary in the Castle is a grade II* listed former Church built in the Neo-Classical style. It was converted into an arts centre in 1998 after substantial refurbishment by Hastings Borough Council and English Heritage.

The building sits as the centrepiece of the delightful Pelham Crescent above the regency Pelham Arcade on Hastings Seafront. The auditorium with its domed roof, box pew gallery, cupola and original stained glass windows is used to stage events ranging from contemporary live music to classical, opera and theatre.

St Mary in the Castle aspires to be one of the most unique arts and music venues on the South Coast, showcasing international and local performers in a range of artistic disciplines whilst maintaining the building’s historical integrity.

St Mary in the Castle will play host to Toyah on 12th March 2022

