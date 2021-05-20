Wyldest appearing at The Hope & Ruin in Brighton

Wyldest (aka Zoe Mead) will be dropping into The Hope & Ruin on Queens Road, Brighton on Sunday 30th May for a socially distanced show as part of her UK tour. Purchase your tickets HERE or HERE.

Inspired by the shoegaze of Slowdive to the synth-pop of Depeche Mode and the songwriting rawness of Elliot Smith, Wyldest’s music will appeal to fans of Soccer Mommy, Alex G & Warpaint, thanks to Wyldest’s effortless blend of indie-pop and alternative hues.

The musical evolution of Zoe Mead, aka Wyldest, has been a slow but steady one – a mix of deliberate exploration, a natural shifting in taste, and a certain virus twisting her arm. After recording drums for 20 songs touted for her second album – ‘Monthly Friend’ – last February, the impending lockdown then took studio time off the table.

“Firstly I entertained the idea of mixing it myself and then sort of laughed it off,” Zoe reflects. After spending the isolated summer of 2020 mixing music for some friends, confidence then came, empowering her to finish the album herself, completing her bloom into an entirely self-sufficient musician, songwriter, producer and mixer.

Yesterday (19th May) she dropped her new tune ‘Heal’ from her aforementioned forthcoming album ‘Monthly Friend’, which hits the streets on 28th May. Watch the atmospheric video for ‘Heal’ which was filmed at Dungeness HERE.

Written, mixed and produced by Zoe Mead, ‘Monthly Friend’ documents her empowerment not only as an entirely self-sufficient artist, but also as a woman overcoming gender stereotypes and societal constraints. Indeed, the title itself, ‘Monthly Friend’, is a reference to something society taught her to be ashamed of which she now regards as a blessing.

Musically speaking, ‘Monthly Friend’ sees Wyldest continue on that evolutionary journey. Taking inspiration from the tender songwriting of Elliot Smith and the precise guitar patchworks of Soccer Mommy and Hovvdy, she has fused together these two elements plus her knowledge of ambient, soundtrack-style textures to produce an intimate indie rock opus.

Pre-order/stream the ‘Monthly Friend’ album HERE.

For more information, visit www.wyldest.co.uk