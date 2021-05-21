Fox hitches 15-mile ride from Hove

A fox cub stowed away under the passenger seat of a classic car and ended up being taken on a 15-mile trip from Hove to Plumpton.

The RSPCA was called to rescue the young fox found hiding under the passenger seat of the classic Alfa Romeo on Tuesday.

The car had been driven from Hove to a classic car garage near Plumpton Green by the unsuspecting driver.

When the mechanics started to look at the car they realised the small fox was curled up under the seat, and immediately rang the RSPCA for help.

Inspector Kate Barnes was able to rescue the fox and take him back to Hove to be released as fortunately he was unharmed.

Kate said: “I think the mechanics had quite a shock when they were faced with this fox cub – luckily he was totally unharmed by his ordeal and is big enough to be able to survive after being released back into the wild.

“We have had lots of rain recently so it may have been that he was looking for some shelter and didn’t realise he was about to be taken on a trip through Sussex.”

If anyone spots a wild animal trapped, injured or in distress, please contact the RSPCA’s 24-hour emergency line on 0300 1234 999.