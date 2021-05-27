Bowling For Soup rescheduled Sussex concert date confirmed

Bowling For Soup who have played rockin’ performances at Reading and Leeds Festivals and whose biggest worldwide hit was ‘Girl All The Bad Guys Want’, have announced their rescheduled UK tour dates.

Covid stopped their booked Sussex performance at the iconic De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill-on-Sea from happening this month, but now the eight date tour has been expanded to eleven dates and rescheduled for next spring.

Bowling For Soup were last in Sussex, when they played a blasting show at the Brighton Centre on 15th February 2020. The Brighton & Hove News Music Team were in attendance – Read our in depth review and enjoy the fantastic photos HERE.

There’s a place called The Sweetwater Tavern just off the main square in Denton, Texas. You’ve perhaps not been there, but if you’re familiar with Bowling For Soup, the larger than life Texan band who have delivered infectious power pop music to the world for over two decades, you’ll most certainly know the name. Why? Because rather than trying to break away from their hometown, BFS simply took their hometown with them and into the hearts of millions of people all over the world.

It’s this lovable honesty that has served them well since forming back in 1994. Everyone can relate to what BFS sing about, everyone can relate to the characters in the band – singer Jaret Reddick, guitarist Chris Burney, bassist Rob Felicetti and drummer Gary Wiseman.

In 2016, Bowling For Soup released their first new studio album in three years, ‘Drunk Dynasty’. It was a short, sharp collection of uplifting, tongue-in-cheek and fun pop punk – exactly what one might expect from them. From lamenting on a relationship as only Bowling For Soup can with the opening ‘She Used To Be Mine’ through to the thoughtful, sad yet uplifting (all at the same time) closing track ‘Drinkin’ Beer On A Sunday’, ‘Drunk Dynasty’ is a Bowling For Soup album that should have something for almost everyone.

2019 saw the band unleash their epic live album ‘Older, Fatter, Still The Greatest Ever! – Live From Brixton’, which is most certainly a must for any BFS fans!

The rescheduled 2022 tour dates are as follows:

April 12 – BLACKPOOL, Empress Ballroom

April 14 – GRIMSBY, Grimsby Auditorium

April 15 – SCARBOROUGH, Scarborough Spa

April 17 – BOURNEMOUTH, O2 Academy

April 18 – TORQUAY, Riviera International Centre – The Forum

April 19 – SWANSEA, Brangwyn Hall

April 21 – BEXHILL, De La Warr Pavilion

April 22 – MARGATE, Winter Gardens

Tickets for the original dates will remain valid for their respective rescheduled date.

Support will still come from both Lit, The Dollyrots and DJing between the bands will be Matt Stocks.

Purchase your Bexhill concert tickets HERE and HERE and if you really want to push the boat out and also obtain a ‘Meet & Greet Pass’ with your ticket, then click HERE.

Find out more about the band on their official website: www.bowlingforsoup.com