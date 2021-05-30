Medical student charged with Brighton acid attack

A medical student has been charged with carrying out an acid attack on a woman in Brighton.

The victim suffered potentially life-changing injuries in the attack, Sussex Police said.

The man is due in court tomorrow (Monday 31 May).

Thd force said: “A man arrested by police investigating an assault where a noxious substance was thrown over a woman in Brighton has now been charged.

“Milad Rouf, 25, a medical student, of Newport Road, Roath, Cardiff, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and administering poison with intent to endanger life.

“He has been remanded in custody to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Monday (31 May).

“Officers responded to a report of a substance being thrown over the victim in the doorway of a property in Steine Gardens around 4.20pm on Thursday 20 May.

“The woman in her twenties, was taken to hospital where she remains with potentially life-changing injuries.

“Anyone who has information which could help our investigation into the assault should report online or ring 101 quoting Operation Overstone.”